No. D-202-CV-2019 07285
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY
Proposed Name
Sabin Bernadette Muratori
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Saidhbhin Bernadetta Muratori-Kelley
SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY
HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019
