STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07285

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY

Proposed Name

Sabin Bernadette Muratori

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Saidhbhin Bernadetta Muratori-Kelley

SAIDHBHIN BERNADETTA MURATORI-KELLEY

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019