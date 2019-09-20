STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07288

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jason Steven Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Steven Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jason Steven Baca

Proposed Name

Jayla Moon Baca

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of October 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jason Steven Baca

Jason Steven Baca

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019