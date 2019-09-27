STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07404

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alex Colton Baur

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alex Colton Baur, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Alex Colton Baur

Proposed Name Alex Colton Robinson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of November 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alex Colton Baur

Alex Colton Baur

HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019