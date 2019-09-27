No. D-202-CV-2019 07436
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 07436
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Male Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Male Martinez
Proposed Name
John Paul Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of November 2019, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rita E Martinez POA for John Paul Martinez
Male Martinez
HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019
