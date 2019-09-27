STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07436

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Male Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Male Martinez

Proposed Name

John Paul Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of November 2019, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rita E Martinez POA for John Paul Martinez

Male Martinez

HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019