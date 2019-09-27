Notice of Public Sale

On January 6, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

2017 Maserati Levante UT, VIN#ZN661YUS4HX255026, total amount of charges incurred, $2,931.12.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019

Notice Of Public Sale

On December 3rd, 2019 at 08:30 am, in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.

2008 WHITE TRAVEL TRAILER VIN#: 1SL200628LB001803

HCS Pub. September 27, October 4, 2019