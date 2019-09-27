Notice of Public Sale

On November 11, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1993 Ford Ranger PK, VIN# 1FTCR14X3PPA23323, total amount of charges incurred,$1,905.93.

1995 Ford Taurus 4dr, VIN# 1FALP52U2SG243394, total amount of charges incurred, $1.301.83.

1995 Chevrolet Astro, VIN# 1GNEL19W1SB250064, total amount of charges incurred.

2000 Dodge Durango UT, VIN# 1B4HS28N6YF263947, total amount of charges incurred, $1,442.07.

2002 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr, VIN# 1G1JC524927469163, total amount of charges incurred, $1,311.21.

2003 Volvo S60 4dr, VIN# YV1RS61T032261838, total amount of charges incurred, $1,330.79.

2004 Chrysler Sebring 4dr, VIN# 1C3EL46X04N220132, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,312.62.

2004 Ford Ranger PK, VIN#, 1FTYR14U64PA14302, total amount of charges incurred, $1,140.02.

2006 Chrysler Pacifica SV, VIN# 2A4GM68446R682838, total amount of charges incurred, $1,951.08.

2008 Honda CB900F MC, VIN# JH2SC48057M01231, total amount of charges incurred, $1,398.92.

2007 Nissan Maurano UT, VIN# JN8AZ08T27W504344, total amount charges incurred, $1,363.16.

2008 Ford Escape UT, VIN# 1FMCU03128KB75707, total amount of charges incurred, $1,327.40.

2009 Toyota Camry 4dr, VIN# 4T4BE46KX9R122964, total amount of charges incurred, $1,289.43.

2010 Chrysler Sebring 4dr, VIN# 1C3CC4FB7AN173799, total amount of charges incurred, $1,350.37.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr, VIN# 1G1PF5SB2G7117713, total amount of charges incurred, $1,417.09.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

