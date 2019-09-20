Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that RightSpace Storage at 4801 Eubank Blvd

NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 will sell at Public auction. Personal property described below belong to those individuals listed below. Auction will be held online at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on

October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m.

#25016 Keyvan Eghbalieh; Last known address is P.O. Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199; Contents; shoes, bedding, TV, books, blankets

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Tuesday October 1 , 2019 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

A-13 Stance, Dominick 13110 Constitution NE #707 ABQ NM 87112. Game table, Cuisinart wine frig., GE freezer, Water cooler, Radio Flyer Wagon, Misc. $ 847.80

B-38 Harris, Briana 328 Martinez Rd ABQ NM 87105. Small welder, Tools, Misc. $ 484.80

B-41 Baca, Albert 516 Indian SE Apt A ABQ NM 87108. Boxes & Misc. $ 557.30

C-71 Dineyazzie, Nakia 416 Western Skies SE Apt C ABQ NM 87123. Tubs & boxes, Coolers, Misc. $ 491.60

D-99 Chavez, Joe 845 Landman NE ABQ NM 87123. File cabinet, Furn & Misc. $ 652.15

D-106 Webb, Mary Lou 340 Wyoming NE ABQ NM 87123. Lots. Of Misc. $ 636.80

E-138 Vorhies, Judy 444 Easton St Apt. G-4 Socorro NM 87801. TV, Bicycle parts, Speakers, Lots of misc. $ 514.80

E-149 Strandberg, M. Jeaunnee c/o Genesis Health Center 9150 McMahon NW #101 ABQ NM

87114. Boxes, Furn., Lots of misc. $ 633.09

G-191 Lopez, Rosemary c/o Michael Parrot 12505 Charla Ct SE ABQ NM 87123. TV, Kids toys, Mini. Frig., Furn, Misc.

$ 746.80

H-202 Riley, Joshua 2835 Quail Point NW ABQ NM 87120. Furn, TV, Misc. $ 1210.14

H-211 Eagleman, Alisa 3901 Lafayette Dr NE Apt 7-101 ABQ NM 87107. Furn, & Misc. $ 605.80

J-286 Romero, Rebecca 6 Sabrina Ct Los Lunas NM 87031. Tubs, Boxes, Misc. $ 334.70

J-316 Managers Unit – Bent, Eryn 110 Spruce St Santa Fe NM 87501 $ 717.80 Jackson, Janessa 420 Vermont Dr NE ABQ NM 87112. $ 578.23 Old framed concert posters, Mnt. Bike, Speakers, Easel/Artwork, Mosaic end table, Misc.

N-421 Chavez, Joe 845 Landman NE ABQ NM 87123. Older playboy magazine collection, Fire extinguishers, Medical goods, furn. $ 652.15

R-509 Zambrano, Jesus 6429 Ja Ct NW ABQ NM 87120. Lots of misc. including the kitchen sink $ 1430.52

R-540 Chavez, Donna c/o Otero 1720 Coors Blvd SW ABQ NM 87105. TV, Misc. hhgs. $ 993.95

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at anytime without prior notice.

H. Martinez, mgr

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2019