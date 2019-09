Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 Old Hwy 66, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following unit at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on October 22, 2019 at 6:00pm, at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more info.

– Unit# 422, Land RoverJeep, Nick Coleman-Watkin 4501 East Bellevue St., Tucson, AZ 85712

HCS Pub. September 6, 13, 2019