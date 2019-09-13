Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. September 26, 2019. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.

UNIT (A011) Susan Martinez, 8104 Mesa Pointe SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household Misc, Furniture, boxes.

UNIT: (A025) April Gonzales, 7809 Desert Springs Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Microwave, Boxes.

UNIT (A058) Mary Samora, 801 Richardson St, Artesia, NM 88210. Boxes, bags, household, Furniture.

UNIT: (A067) Mary Samora, 801 Richardson St, Artesia, NM 88210. Furniture, kids stuff, Boxes, Bags

UNIT: (A085) Frances Salazar, 2415 Central Ave NW, #9, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Boxes, Bins, furniture

UNIT (D204) Amber Perez, 8212 Summerfield Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Massage Table, Rocker, Bed, Strollers

UNIT (E163) Sara Gaxiola, 3111 West Meadow Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household misc, boxes, bags

UNIT (G254) Robert N Garcia, 7715 San Augustine SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Boxes, bags, bins, tools.

UNIT (D312) Joanne Guinn, 9616 El Patron Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM

87121. Misc Household, Collectibles, boxes, Bins.

HCS Pub. September 13, 20, 2019