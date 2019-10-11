No. CV 2019 007733
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 007733
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anita Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anita Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Anita Chavez
Proposed Name Annie Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Annie Cotinola
Annie Cotinola
HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019
