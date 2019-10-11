STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 007733

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anita Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anita Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Anita Chavez

Proposed Name Annie Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2019, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Annie Cotinola

Annie Cotinola

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019