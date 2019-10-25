STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 06771

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ruby Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ruby Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Ruby Lopez

Proposed Name

Irlene Ruby Lopez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ruby Lopez

Ruby Lopez

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019