No. CV 2019 06771
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ruby Lopez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ruby Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ruby Lopez
Proposed Name
Irlene Ruby Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ruby Lopez
Ruby Lopez
HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019
