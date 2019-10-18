STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 07850

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jessica Suzette Mendoza

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessica Suzette Mendoza, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jessica Suzette Mendoza

Proposed Name

Susie Jessica Mendoza

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 25 day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jessica Suzette Mendoza

Jessica Suzette Mendoza

HCS Pub. October 18, 25, 2019