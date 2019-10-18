No. CV 2019 07850
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 07850
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jessica Suzette Mendoza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessica Suzette Mendoza, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jessica Suzette Mendoza
Proposed Name
Susie Jessica Mendoza
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 25 day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jessica Suzette Mendoza
Jessica Suzette Mendoza
HCS Pub. October 18, 25, 2019
