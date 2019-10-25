STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No.CV-2019-08112

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lisa Pamela Bruner

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lisa Pamela Bruner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Lisa Pamela Bruner

Proposed Name

Lisa Pamela Lopez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25 day of November 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lisa Bruner

Lisa Bruner

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019