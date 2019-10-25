No.CV-2019-08112
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No.CV-2019-08112
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lisa Pamela Bruner
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lisa Pamela Bruner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lisa Pamela Bruner
Proposed Name
Lisa Pamela Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25 day of November 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lisa Bruner
Lisa Bruner
HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019
