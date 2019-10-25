No.CV-2019-7143
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No.CV-2019-7143
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Donato Milton Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donato Milton Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Donato Milton Roybal
Proposed Name
Danny Milton Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2019, at the hour of 2:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Donato Milton Roybal
Donato Milton Roybal
HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019
