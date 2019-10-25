SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No.CV-2019-7143

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Donato Milton Roybal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donato Milton Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Donato Milton Roybal

Proposed Name

Danny Milton Roybal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on the 4th day of December 2019, at the hour of 2:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Donato Milton Roybal

Donato Milton Roybal

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019