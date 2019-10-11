No. D-202-CV-2019 007822
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 007822
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ninfa Francisca P. Giron
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ninfa Francisca P. Giron, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ninfa Francisca P. Giron
Proposed Name Nancy Giron
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 13th day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ninfa Francisca P. Giron
Ninfa Francisca P. Giron
HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019
0 comments