STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 007822

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ninfa Francisca P. Giron

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ninfa Francisca P. Giron, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Ninfa Francisca P. Giron

Proposed Name Nancy Giron

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 13th day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ninfa Francisca P. Giron

Ninfa Francisca P. Giron

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019