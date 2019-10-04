No. D-202-CV-2019 07545
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 07545
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Audrey Rachel Scherer
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Audrey Rachel Scherer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Audrey Rachel Scherer
Proposed Name
Audrey Rachel Callaway
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 23 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Audrey Rachel Scherer
Audrey Rachel Scherer
HCS Pub. October 4, 11, 2019
