STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07545

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Audrey Rachel Scherer

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Audrey Rachel Scherer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Audrey Rachel Scherer

Proposed Name

Audrey Rachel Callaway

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 23 day of October 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Audrey Rachel Scherer

Audrey Rachel Scherer

HCS Pub. October 4, 11, 2019