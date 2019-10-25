No. D-202-CV-2019 07727
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 07727
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
David Richard Wagner
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Richard Wagner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
David Richard Wagner
Proposed Name
David Richard Santiago
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 15th day of November 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David Richard Wagner
David Richard Wagner
HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019
