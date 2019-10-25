STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07727

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

David Richard Wagner

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Richard Wagner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

David Richard Wagner

Proposed Name

David Richard Santiago

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 15th day of November 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David Richard Wagner

David Richard Wagner

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019