Notice of Public Sale

On December 2, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1995 Ford Explorer UT, VIN# 1FMDU32X7SZA95653, total amount of charges incurred, $1,183.17.

1996 Honda Accord Salvage 4Dr, VIN# 1HGCD5638TA060091, total amount of charges incurred, $1,175.62.

2001 Ford F450 CC Bucket Truck, VIN# 1FDXF46S51EC24944, total amount of charges incurred, $ 2,443.15.

2002 Mini Cooper 2T, VIN# WMWRC3452TC34778, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,186.41.

2007 Mini Cooper CP, VIN# WMWMF73537TL83132, total amount of charges incurred, $1,186.41.

2015 Ford Focus 4dr, VIN# 1FADP3F29FL245075, total amount of charges incurred, $2.075.14.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. October 18, 25, 2019