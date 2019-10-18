NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 02, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2002 Peterbilt Model 320 VIN 1NPZLD9XX2D714163. NM license plate WD124714. Last known registered owner is Yi Lee of Santa Fe, NM. In the amount of $3051.19. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Roberts Truck Center, LLC 1623 Aspen NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 (505) 243-7883.

HCS Pub. October 18, 25, 2019