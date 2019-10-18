NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2001 Yamaha XV1600 Motorcycle. VIN JYAVP07E51A006757. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $2154.75. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Jay Walton Automotive 9401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 296-4816.

HCS Pub. October 18, 25, 2019