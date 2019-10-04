NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1985 Chaparral 200XLC Boat. HIN FGBH0096B585 NM Registration number NM0011BU. Last known registered owner is Thomas H Leggett of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1325.40. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. October 4, 11, 2019