NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2019 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – BRITTANY ENGQUIST C28

620 AMISTAD DR SW

LOS LUNAS, NM 87031

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – GABRIELLE HARRINGTON D34

7303 MONTGOMERY BLVD NE APT CF50

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – ANTHONY ACUNA E12

301 WESTERN SKIES DR SE APT 115

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #4 – KAREN TAPIA F17

300 DORADO PL SE APT H3

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #5 – CAROLINA MONTANO F23

520 RENCHER SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #6 – KAREN TAPIA G16

300 DORADO PL SE APT H3

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #7 – CHRIS HANSON L27A

4025 WESTERN SKIES SE APT 633

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #8 – ERIC ALLISON P11

1801 COAL PL SE APT 21

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87106

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #9 – MARK GUTIERREZ C39

310 CUADRO ST SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019