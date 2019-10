NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2019 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – LAURIE HARLOFF N413

109 ANAYA

TIJERAS, NM 87059

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – WILSON KELSO L292

12999 CENTRAL SE RM 117

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – KELLY JAMES K263

1131 MAXINE NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87112

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – ORLANDO BENAVIDEZ K271

422 VIRGINIA NE APT C

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019