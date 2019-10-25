NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 09 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2011 Chevrolet Equinox VIN 2CNALDEC4B6209463. NM license plate PPG257. Last known registered owner is Vanessa M Montoya or Daniel Thomas Eldien of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $779.75. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019