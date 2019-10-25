NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 09 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1999 Mercedes E-Class VIN WDBJF65H7XA849386. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Jeremy M Lovato of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $2392.87. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Dan’s Automotive, Inc. 421 Eubank Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 293-80671

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019