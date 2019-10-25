The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120, Bernalillo County, on Thursday the 14th day of November, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Purchases are cash only to be paid at the above facility. S02 TAFOYA, MICHAEL P. of 640 Quailbrush DR, Albuquerque, NM 87121: bins, boxes, candy/pinball machines, and tools. S33 GARINO, TERRY of 218 Sharon DR NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123: antique furniture, piano, beds, paintings, refrigerator. G29 GONZALES, ADAM H. of 10615 Buck Island RD SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121: boxes, household goods, furniture, 6 propane tanks. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019