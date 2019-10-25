RightSpace Storage-Eubank

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that RightSpace Storage at 4801 Eubank Blvd

NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 will sell at Public auction. Personal property described below belong to those individuals listed below. Auction will be held online at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on

November 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Unit # 40047 Courtney M. Emanuel; Last known address is 5309 Beebe St NE. Albuquerque, NM 87109; Contents coasters, boxes, luggage/duffle, older electronics.

Unit # 60014 Melanie Fuqua; Last known address is 9327 San Rafael Albuquerque, NM 87109; Contents Futon Frame, photos, Mattresses, Entertainment center, boxes, dressers, laptop, purse.

Unit #70019 Elisabeth Trujillo; Last known address is 5800 Truchas Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87109; Contents computer monitors, boxes, retail display, dolly, desk lamp, moving blankets, (2) 4- wheel dolly, glass, mirror.

Unit # 16013 Devin L. Brandt; Last known address is 9418 Osuna Pl NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111; Contents Clear bins, totes, easy chair, tools, kitchen appliances, mattresses, clothing, dresser, washer/dryer, computer, floor jack, TV, grill, printer

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019