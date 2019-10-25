Notice is hereby given that I25 RV-BOAT SELF-STORAGE, 268 SOUTH HILL ROAD, BERNALILLO NM 87004, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed prior to auction start time. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 5:00 PM 3 days after the sale.

B67, Abel Valdez, 1280 South Oak, Bernalillo, NM 87004, recliner, microwaves, refrigerator, dining table and chairs, end table, desk, boxes and totes, folding chairs, entertainment center

HCS Pub. October 25, November 1, 2019