Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 Old Hwy 66, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on October 22nd, 2019 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.

Unit 5 – Al Guthridge, PO Box 2004, Angel Fire, NM 87710, mattresses, desks, table and chairs, machinery

Unit 48 – Al Guthridge, PO Box 2004, Angel Fire, NM 87710, dresser, filing cabinets, machinery, toolbox, books, household misc.

Unit 65 – Rodney Grant, 6741 North Maine Ave, Clovis CA, 93619, golf clubs, electric scooter, clothes, totes, bed, genuine leather Native American items.

Unit 314 – William Clancy, 40 Penney Lane, Moriarty, NM 87035, Pepsi machines, filing cabinet, heater, fans, household misc.

Unit 339 – Jennifer Branham, 16496 West Hope Dr, Surprise, AZ 85388, mattresses, clothing, furniture, household misc.

Unit 422 – Nick Coleman-Watkin, 4501 East Bellevue St., Tucson, AZ 85712, 1997 Land Rover Discovery

Unit 823 – Diana Waller, 80 Torian Rd, Veguita, NM 87062, mattresses, guitar, lawn chairs, dresser, clothing, plastic containers, household misc.

HCS Pub. October 4, 11, 2019