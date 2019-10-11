Storage Sale

Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9:30am October 25, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit C322 10×20: Wesley Debriel, 39 Barela, Belen NM 87002 – Misc. Household Items.

Unit A112 10×20: Ben Hirschfeld, 204 San Lorenzo Dr. #1, Belen, NM 87002 – Early Model 2-Door Chevy Powerglide, Custom Wheels, Tool Box, Tools, Ladder, Household items.

Unit D317 10×15: Felice Lopez, 729 El Cerro Loop #3, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Electric Scooters, Furniture, Computer Equipment, Washing Machine,Household items.

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas NM 87031 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am October 25, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit A2: 10×20: Jeremy Miksell, 20 J Baldonando, Belen, NM 87002 – Cast Iron Stove, Log Splitter, Heat Pump, Thermal Zone A/C Unit, Swamp Cooler, Floor Jack, Air Compressor

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019