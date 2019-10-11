Storage Sale

Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Park Self Storage located at 12563 Hwy 14, Sandia Park, NM 87047 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 3:00pm October 24, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit 964 10×20: Erik Meek, PO Box 57075, Albuqerque, NM 87187 – Safety Harnesses, Plastic Bins, Misc. Household Items.

The above storage unit may be withdrawn at anytime without prior notice.

HCS Pub. October 11, 18, 2019