Case No. D-202-CV-2019-008531
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
OF DeANN AMBERLY SANTISTEVAN
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, et seq. the Petitioner DeAnn Amberly Santistevan will apply to the Honorable Bryan Biedscheid, District Judge of the First Judicial District at the Santa Fe Judicial Complex, 225 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, New Mexico at 9:00 a.m. on the 18th day of December 2019 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from DeAnn Amberly Santistevan to DeAnne Amberly Santistevan.
Submitted by:
/s/ DeAnn Amberly Santistevan
DeAnn Amberly Santistevan
HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019
