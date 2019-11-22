STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-202-CV-2019-008531

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

OF DeANN AMBERLY SANTISTEVAN

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, et seq. the Petitioner DeAnn Amberly Santistevan will apply to the Honorable Bryan Biedscheid, District Judge of the First Judicial District at the Santa Fe Judicial Complex, 225 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, New Mexico at 9:00 a.m. on the 18th day of December 2019 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from DeAnn Amberly Santistevan to DeAnne Amberly Santistevan.

Submitted by:

/s/ DeAnn Amberly Santistevan

DeAnn Amberly Santistevan

HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019