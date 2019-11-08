STATE OF NEW MEXICO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 007826

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sylvia Christine Limón

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sylvia Christine Limón, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Sylvia Christine Limón

Proposed Name

Christine Soliel Limón

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 20th day of November 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sylvia Christine Limón

Sylvia Christine Limón

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019