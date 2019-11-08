No. CV 2019 007826
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 007826
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sylvia Christine Limón
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sylvia Christine Limón, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sylvia Christine Limón
Proposed Name
Christine Soliel Limón
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 20th day of November 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sylvia Christine Limón
Sylvia Christine Limón
HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019
