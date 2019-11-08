No. CV 2019 008486
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 008486
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angelica Magdalena Varela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelica Magdalena Varela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Angelica Magdalena Varela
Proposed Name Angelica Magdalena Espinosa
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 04 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angelica M. Varela
Angelica Magdalena Varela
HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019
