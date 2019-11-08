STATE OF NEW MEXICO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 008486

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Angelica Magdalena Varela

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelica Magdalena Varela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Angelica Magdalena Varela

Proposed Name Angelica Magdalena Espinosa

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 04 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angelica M. Varela

Angelica Magdalena Varela

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019