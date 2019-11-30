No. CV 2019 008874
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 008874
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ian Andrew Bauder
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ian Andrew Bauder, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ian Andrew Bauder
Proposed Name Ian Andrew Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ian Andrew Bauder
HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019
