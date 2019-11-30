STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 008874

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ian Andrew Bauder

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ian Andrew Bauder, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Ian Andrew Bauder

Proposed Name Ian Andrew Trujillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ian Andrew Bauder

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019