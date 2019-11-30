No. CV 2019 009121
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 009121
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ, Resident of the City of LOS RANCHOS, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ
Proposed Name
JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14 day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph Ramon Valdez-Lopez
JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ
HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019
