STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 009121

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ, Resident of the City of LOS RANCHOS, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ

Proposed Name

JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14 day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph Ramon Valdez-Lopez

JOSEPH RAMON VALDEZ-LOPEZ

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019