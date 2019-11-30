STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 009134

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Celestina Villegas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Celestina Villegas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Celestina Villegas

Proposed Name

Carolina Celestina Villegas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Celestina Villegas

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019