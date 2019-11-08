STATE OF NEW MEXICO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 08715

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Ramon Salas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Ranom Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jose Ramon Salas

Proposed Name

Ramon Jose Salas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jose Ramon Salas

Jose Ramon Salas

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019