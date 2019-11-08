No. CV 2019 08715
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Ramon Salas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Ranom Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Ramon Salas
Proposed Name
Ramon Jose Salas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Ramon Salas
Jose Ramon Salas
HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019
