No. CV 2019 08791
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 08791
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Julie Marie Reynolds
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julie Marie Reynolds, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Julie Marie Reynolds
Proposed Name
Julie Reynolds Reynolds
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Julie Marie Reynolds
Julie Marie Reynolds
HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019
