STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 08791

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Julie Marie Reynolds

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julie Marie Reynolds, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Julie Marie Reynolds

Proposed Name

Julie Reynolds Reynolds

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Julie Marie Reynolds

Julie Marie Reynolds

HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019