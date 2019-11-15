No. CV 2019 08830
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 08830
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
David Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name David Chavez
Proposed Name
Julian David Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of January 2020, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Julian Chavez
HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019
