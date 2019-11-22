STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 08833

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Carol Jean Blue Bird

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carol Jean Blue Bird, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Carol Jean Blue Bird

Proposed Name

Carol Jean Star Boy

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9 day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Carol Blue Bird

Carol Blue Bird

HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019