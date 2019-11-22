No. CV 2019 08833
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 08833
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carol Jean Blue Bird
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carol Jean Blue Bird, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Carol Jean Blue Bird
Proposed Name
Carol Jean Star Boy
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9 day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carol Blue Bird
Carol Blue Bird
HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019
