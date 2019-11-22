STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 08898

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CIPRIANO LUCERO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CIPRIANO LUCERO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

CIPRIANO LUCERO

Proposed Name

RICHARD CIPRIANO LUCERO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cipriano Lucero

CIPRIANO LUCERO

HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019