STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09139

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alexis Eduardo Abarca Gonzalez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexis Eduardo Abarca Gonzalez, Resident of the City of Los Lunas, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Alexis Eduardo Abarca Gonzalez

Proposed Name Alexis Eduardo Marcial Gonzalez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alexis Eduardo Abarca Gonzalez

Alexis Eduardo Abarca Gonzalez

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019