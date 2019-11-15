No. D-202-CV-2019 008792
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 008792
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto
Proposed Name
Giovanni Daniel Julio Nieto
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto
Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto
HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019
