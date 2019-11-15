STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 008792

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto

Proposed Name

Giovanni Daniel Julio Nieto

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto

Giobanni Daniel Julio Nieto

HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019