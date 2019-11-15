No. D-202- CV 2019 008835
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ORLANDO MOYA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ORLANDO MOYA, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ORLANDO MOYA
Proposed Name
ALFRED ORLANDO MOYA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alfred O. Moya
ORLANDO MOYA
HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019
