STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 008854

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Interpreter

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Interpreter, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Interpreter

Proposed Name

Tamara Leigh Interpreter

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Interpreter

Interpreter

HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019