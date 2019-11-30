No. D-202-CV-2019 009091
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 009091
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TERRESA SUZANNE TURPIN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TERRESA SUZANNE TURPIN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name TERRESA SUZANNE TURPIN
Proposed Name TERESA SUZANNE TURPIN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2020, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Teresa O’Callahan
Teresa O’Callahan
HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019
0 comments