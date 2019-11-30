STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 009091

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

TERRESA SUZANNE TURPIN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TERRESA SUZANNE TURPIN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name TERRESA SUZANNE TURPIN

Proposed Name TERESA SUZANNE TURPIN

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2020, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Teresa O’Callahan

Teresa O’Callahan

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019