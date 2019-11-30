No. D-202-CV 2019 009256
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 009256
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eleni G. Margo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eleni G. Margo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Eleni G. Margo
Proposed Name
Lena Irene Margo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eleni G. Margo
Eleni G. Margo
HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019
