STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 009256

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eleni G. Margo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eleni G. Margo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Eleni G. Margo

Proposed Name

Lena Irene Margo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eleni G. Margo

Eleni G. Margo

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019