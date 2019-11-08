STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 07849

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Haley Prina

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Haley Alessa Prina, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Haley Alessa Prina

Proposed Name

Kiara Alessa Prina

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 25 day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Haley Alessa Prina

Haley Alessa Prina

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019