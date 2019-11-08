No. D-202-CV-2019 07849
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 07849
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Haley Prina
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Haley Alessa Prina, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Haley Alessa Prina
Proposed Name
Kiara Alessa Prina
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 25 day of November 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Haley Alessa Prina
Haley Alessa Prina
HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019
0 comments