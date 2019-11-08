STATE OF NEW MEXICO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 08649

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Erik Alexis Avila delgado

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erik Alexis Avila delgado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Erik Alexis Avila Delgado

Proposed Name

Erik Alexis Avila

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Erik Alexis Avila delgado

Erik Alexis Avila delgado

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019