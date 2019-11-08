No. D-202-CV-2019 08649
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Erik Alexis Avila delgado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erik Alexis Avila delgado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Erik Alexis Avila Delgado
Proposed Name
Erik Alexis Avila
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of December 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erik Alexis Avila delgado
HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019
